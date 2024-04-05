Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

DOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

