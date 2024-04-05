Traders Buy High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Doma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOMA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Doma Stock Performance
NYSE:DOMA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.
Doma Company Profile
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Doma
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.