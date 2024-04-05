Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Down 0.1%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.75. 4,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Toto Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

