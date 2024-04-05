Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQQQ. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.7 %

SQQQ stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

