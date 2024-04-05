Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $5.37 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 259,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

