Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 284 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

