Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $454.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

