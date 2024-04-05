Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $254.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.