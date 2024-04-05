Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.42. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

