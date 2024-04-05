Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,839 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 381.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $186.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

