Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,339 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 306.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

