Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Capital Southwest makes up 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

