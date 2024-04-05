Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $567.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.54 and its 200 day moving average is $526.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,323 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

