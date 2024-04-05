Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. Analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.