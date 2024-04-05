Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $726,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $239.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

