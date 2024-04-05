Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.48 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,225,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,781,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 814,121 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $67.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1998 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

