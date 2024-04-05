Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

