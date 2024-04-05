Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on S. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,191 shares of company stock worth $6,455,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of S stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

