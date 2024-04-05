Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 705 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

