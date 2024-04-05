Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 49,693 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 745.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.69.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.