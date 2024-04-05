Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,242 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of WHR opened at $114.60 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

