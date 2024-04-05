Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Top Ships Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. Top Ships has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

