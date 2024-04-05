Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.32 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00007881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $18.32 billion and $236.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014169 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,197.91 or 1.00164842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00125508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,971,790 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,957,715.352165 with 3,470,534,448.9819 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.12857412 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $155,207,834.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

