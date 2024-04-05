Tom Challenor Sells 40,959 Shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) insider Tom Challenor sold 40,959 shares of abrdn Diversified Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £29,490.48 ($37,020.44).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Price Performance

LON ADIG opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.40 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £217.52 million, a PE ratio of -3,610.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.74.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Company Profile

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

