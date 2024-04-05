Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 211,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,115. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

