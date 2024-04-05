Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.54. 15,127,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 26,024,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 231,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 368,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

