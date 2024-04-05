Tigress Financial Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

