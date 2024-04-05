Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $764.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.99. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.41.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

