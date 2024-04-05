Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 290,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 119,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

