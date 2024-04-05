Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 61820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

