The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Insider Tove Feld Acquires 10,000 Shares

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) insider Tove Feld bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,553.35).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TRIG traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.24). 1,923,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,901. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a one year low of GBX 95.50 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.41. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.45 and a beta of 0.20.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

