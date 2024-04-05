The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $152.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.62.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.02. The stock had a trading volume of 802,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,107. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

