The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 121

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.52) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

The Gym Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of The Gym Group stock traded down GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 114.06 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,139. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.80 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £203.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.20, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

