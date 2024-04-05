The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 16,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 880.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 512,875 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,348,000 after buying an additional 953,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

