Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $66.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

