Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.52

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.52 and last traded at $190.52, with a volume of 32250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.