Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $167.12 and last traded at $170.00. Approximately 30,803,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 101,459,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.11.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.79 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

