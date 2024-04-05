Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. The company has a market cap of $544.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

