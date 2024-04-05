Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.80

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 100618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Several analysts have commented on TEX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Terex Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

