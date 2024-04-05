TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 70,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
