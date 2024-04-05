Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 443,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,684. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

