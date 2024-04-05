Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $221,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $69.73. 1,040,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

