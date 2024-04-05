Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

