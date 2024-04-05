Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after buying an additional 1,213,230 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.85. 2,119,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,976. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

