Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 89,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.43. 1,469,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,094. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

