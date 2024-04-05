Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company had a trading volume of 91,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,709. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

