Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.29. 6,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,521. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $69.10.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

