Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 353 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. 84,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,259. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

