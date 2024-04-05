Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.55)-($0.45) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

