Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.55)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company issued revenue guidance of $630-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.96 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.10)-($0.80) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

