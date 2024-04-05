TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.